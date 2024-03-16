Hit by road roller, priest dies in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, March 15
A priest was killed after being allegedly hit by a road roller in Pratap Nagar of Yamunanagar district. The deceased has been identified as Shyam Lal of Talakaur village. The accident took place while he was crossing the under-construction Jagadhri-Paonta Sahib national highway. The deceased’s nephew, Kanwar Pal, told the police that following the accident, Shyam was rushed to Community Health Centre. He was later referred to the trauma centre, but he died on the way to the city. A case was registered.
