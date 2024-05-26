Hit by speeding SUV, child dies

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 25

A one-year-old child was killed after a speeding SUV hit him in Sector 45 on Friday.

The driver managed to flee the spot after the incident.

Complainant Mohammad Sanfaraz, a native of Purnia in Bihar who now lives in Sector 45, told the police that his son Sanwar was admitted to a hospital after being hit by an SUV.

“I had gone to the market when I got to know about the incident. My friend Kayum told me that my son came on the road while playing in the park and a speeding SUV hit him, and he succumbed to injuries at the hospital,” he added.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against an unidentified person at the Sector 40 police station on Saturday.

The police said they are trying to identify the SUV and the driver, and that he will soon be arrested.

