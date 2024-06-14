Hit by train, 21-yr-old dies

Tribune News Service

Panipat: A 21-year-old man was run over by a train in Panipat late Wednesday evening. The GRP handed over the body to his kin after a postmortem examination on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Sooraj of Tilak Colony. He was working at a hardware shop in the Kishanpura area in the city. As per the GRP, he was crossing a railway track while returning home from the shop when he was hit by Shatabdi Express. The pilot was informed about the incident in the control room. TNS

Four booked for gang rape

Jind: The Jind police have registered a case against four students of Class XII on the charge of gang rape of a classmate in Jind district. The police have started an investigation. The police said that the girl, in her complaint to the police, said that the four took her to a hotel on the pretext of a birthday party on December 1, 2023. The youths, after the party, allegedly held the victim hostage in a room and raped her. The complainant alleged that they also filmed the act on a mobile phone.

