Hit while crossing road, bus driver run over by vehicles in Gurugram

Gurugram, February 3
In a tragic accident, a bus driver was hit by a vehicle, following which several other vehicles ran over him today morning. The accident took place around 4 am near IFFCO Chowk. The police said the victim, Ramesh Nayak (35), might have been crossing the highway when an unidentified vehicle hit him. Several other vehicles coming from behind failed to spot the body and went over it.
A commuter spotted the remains and alerted the police. The police said when they reached the spot, the body had disintegrated into several pieces. “We found the deceased’s wallet, which helped us to identify him and we informed the family,” Head Constable Rajesh Kumar said.
The victim’s brother, Dilip Nayak, said, “The body was so mutilated that I had to identify my brother by his clothes. He was the sole breadwinner of his family.
Ramesh used to work as a driver on the bus of Kendriya Vidyalya, Uttam Nagar and lived with his family, including wife Jyoti, two daughters (10- and 3-year-old) and an 8-year-old son at Mohan Garden in Delhi. A case has been registered.
