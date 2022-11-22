Hoardings obstruct traffic lights

THE purpose of traffic lights is not being served at various locations in the city as their view is obstructed by advertisement hoardings and tree branches. This has resulted in a serious risk of accidents, especially during peak hours. Two such spots are located at SRS Chowk near Amolik Sankalp and the crossing near Maharishi Dayanand Public School in Sector 86. The authorities concerned must penalise advertisers for putting up illegal hoardings. Pramod Manocha, Faridabad

Main road of sectors 8,9,10 in Ambala demands repair work

THE main road of Sectors 8,9,10 (near community centre) in Ambala City is in a pathetic condition for the past four months. No repair work has been carried out here, therefore, the road now frequently invites accidents. It is high time the authorities concerned come on ground and get the road properly repaired.

Ravinderpal Dhillon, Ambala

Stray cattle menace continues in Hisar

DESPITE repeated claims by the MC authorities, the stray cattle menace continues in the city. Herds of cattle occupy an entire stretch of road or are found roaming and squatting near roundabouts, giving a tough time to commuters. The MC authorities must shift them to shelters or take some other concrete measures to avoid any untoward incident. Surender, Hisar

