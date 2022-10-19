Hoardings put up during festivals a waste of money

Putting up posters, banners and hoardings in the name of extending greetings on festive occasions such as Diwali, Holi and other festivals seems to have become a craze among political activists who want to climb the ladder of politics fast. The huge funds spent on such campaigns is actually a waste of money as this is of no help to the residents who fail to get even the basic civic amenities. The government should curb this practice and initiate measures to utilise such money for the repair of roads or making available various civic amenities. Putting up posters and banners on every pole also results in defacing the public property.

Satish Chopra, Faridabad

Stray dogs a menace in Panipat

Stray dogs have become a major problem in the city. Packs of canines can be seen roaming across the city. In the absence of a focused sterilisation campaign, the stray dog population in the city is on the rise and it has reached an alarming stage. Panic due to the canines has spread across almost all localities in the city. The officials concerned must initiate measures to take these dogs off streets as they pose a threat to the local residents.

Jatin Khurana, Panipat

Rohtak roads in poor shape

Most of the roads in Rohtak city are in bad shape. Residents are inconvenienced while moving on the badly damaged roads. The roads have been lying in a pitiable condition for a long time, but the authorities concerned have failed to take concrete action in this regard. Repeated complaints made by the residents seem to have fallen on deaf ears. Even media reports highlighting the plight of the residents have not been able to move the authorities concerned. The government must act.

Deepak, Rohtak

What our readers say

