Hoardings put up during festivals a waste of money

Putting up posters, banners and hoardings in the name of extending greetings on festive occasions such as Diwali, Holi and other festivals seems to have become a craze among political activists who want to climb the ladder of politics fast. The huge funds spent on such campaigns is actually a waste of money as this is of no help to the residents who fail to get even the basic civic amenities. The government should curb this practice and initiate measures to utilise such money for the repair of roads or making available various civic amenities. Putting up posters and banners on every pole also results in defacing the public property.
Satish Chopra, Faridabad
Stray dogs a menace in Panipat
Stray dogs have become a major problem in the city. Packs of canines can be seen roaming across the city. In the absence of a focused sterilisation campaign, the stray dog population in the city is on the rise and it has reached an alarming stage. Panic due to the canines has spread across almost all localities in the city. The officials concerned must initiate measures to take these dogs off streets as they pose a threat to the local residents.
Jatin Khurana, Panipat
Rohtak roads in poor shape
Most of the roads in Rohtak city are in bad shape. Residents are inconvenienced while moving on the badly damaged roads. The roads have been lying in a pitiable condition for a long time, but the authorities concerned have failed to take concrete action in this regard. Repeated complaints made by the residents seem to have fallen on deaf ears. Even media reports highlighting the plight of the residents have not been able to move the authorities concerned. The government must act.
Deepak, Rohtak
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...