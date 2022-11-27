HoD to grant sanction to prosecute contract staff

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 26

The state government has decided that the head of department (HoD) or head of the office (in-charge of indent organisation concerned) is the competent authority to grant prosecution sanction against contractual employees engaged under outsourcing Policy Part-II accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said it had been observed that the prosecution sanction against contractual employees engaged under the outsourcing Policy Parts-I and II accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998, had sometimes not been issued by the authorities concerned on the ground that the department was not competent to grant prosecution sanction and only the outsourcing agency, service provider and contractuals could remove them.

Now, the matter has been considered and it has been decided that the head of the department or head of the office (in-charge of indent organisation concerned), who approved the process of entering into a service agreement with a service provider, or the head of office, under whose approval employees were hired under Outsourcing Policy Part-II, is the competent authority to grant prosecution sanction in such cases, said the Chief Secretary.