Hold 'confide in' sessions in schools: Gurugram Admn

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 27

Drawing lessons from the school molestation episode in Jind, the Gurugram Administration has ordered all schools in the district to ensure a ‘confide in’ set up for students.

Students should have an outlet Students should have an outlet and be able to talk about what concerns them. We have asked the schools to provide an opportunity to the students to be able to speak their mind and confide in the teacher concerned. Psychological analysis through ‘atman’ App is already underway. — Nishant Yadav, Deputy commissioner

DC Nishant Yadav has ordered all school principals to designate a counsellor (wherever available) or a senior teacher to have individual interactive session with students, primarily girls, to help them open up and confide in them for any issues being faced at the school.

The local Education Department will also schedule visits to the schools to get a feedback. A special mail ID will be given to the students to share their woes.

“The students should have an outlet and be able to talk about what concerns them. In a majority of cases of any sexual harassment, bullying or similar issues, the inability to share is what aggravates the issue. We have thus asked the schools to provide an opportunity to the students to be able to speak their mind and confide in the teacher concerned. We will soon develop an elaborate plan for the same. Psychological analysis through ‘atman App’ is already underway,” said Nishant Yadav while speaking to The Tribune.

The administration has already launched a detailed psychological analysis testing for the students at government schools where they will be required to use the ‘atman App’ and respond to questionnaires.

This will help the schools in identifying the students with issues like anxiety, anger depression and provide subjective help.

“The app will help in dealing with issues like bullying etc but we are speaking to the dmins to ensure that this even help us tap any instance of sexual or physical misconduct. The students are encouraged to reach out to the DEO in case of any grievance,” added DC Yadav.

