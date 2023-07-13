 Holding excess water in Hathnikund barrage could lead to bigger damage: Haryana minister Kanwar Pal : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Holding excess water in Hathnikund barrage could lead to bigger damage: Haryana minister Kanwar Pal

Holding excess water in Hathnikund barrage could lead to bigger damage: Haryana minister Kanwar Pal

Pal said the Hathnikund barrage does not have a mechanism to store large volumes of water like a reservoir

Holding excess water in Hathnikund barrage could lead to bigger damage: Haryana minister Kanwar Pal

The Yamuna at the Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar.



PTI

Yamunanagar, July 13

Amid the blame game over water flow from the Hathnikund barrage increasing the Yamuna level in Delhi, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Thursday said not releasing excess water from the barrage could lead to a “bigger damage”.

“When there are floods or heavy rains as we not releasing excess water from the barrage could lead to a “bigger damage”.saw in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and even our state in the last few days, there is no option but to release water. If we stop the water, the situation will be disastrous,” the minister said.

Pal said the Hathnikund barrage does not have a mechanism to store large volumes of water like a reservoir, adding that if water is held in the barrage beyond a permissible limit, a “bigger damage” could be caused.

His comments came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to Union Home Minister had requested that “if possible, the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed” and pointed out that Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

Meanwhile, officials said the water flowing in Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district on Thursday was 1.62 lakh cusecs at 10 am, significantly down from Tuesday morning’s flow rate of around 3.21 lakh cusecs of water discharged from the barrage.

Owing to the heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in the past few days, the water level rose in the Hathnikund barrage beyond the permissible limit, following which excess water in the barrage was discharged into the Yamuna river, eventually leading to a rise in the river’s water level in the national capital.

The water discharged from the Hathinikund barrage normally takes two to three days to reach New Delhi.

There are two major barrages on the Yamuna—Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

Over the past few days, the gushing floodwaters from the Yamuna have also inundated vast tracts of agricultural land in Haryana’s Karnal and Panipat districts and impacted some villages.

Explaining the technical aspects of a barrage, Ravi Mittal, Superintending Engineer of Hathnikund Barrage said, “The main difference between a dam and a barrage is that water can be stored in a dam, but there is no storage in the barrage; it is only a diversion where we have limited control.” “There is no reservoir in a barrage and we don’t have any mechanism to hold water here. Even if there are a few thousand cusecs in the barrage, that has to be released in Yamuna river. And after the recent heavy rains in Himachal, we saw thousands of cusecs of water flowing in,” he added.

Mittal said there are certain technical guidelines for operating the barrage, which if not followed could “pose a bigger danger”.

“When there is a flood in river Yamuna, boulders, big wooden logs come along, and if we lower the barrage gates even by a bit at that time, the entire structure will get damaged and the situation can turn critical and go beyond anyone’s control,” he added.

The Hathnikund barrage has been designed and constructed as per the drawings and guidelines of the Central Water Commission. Its construction started in 1996 and it was completed by 2000, said Mittal.

#Yamunanagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

'Friendly' Pakistan opens headwork gates, allows flood water flow into its area

2
Himachal

16 houses collapse in Solan

3
Trending

A view of ruins in Manali after devastation by rains; this drone video will leave you heartbroken

4
Chandigarh

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

5
Delhi

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

6
Punjab

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

7
Haryana

‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

8
Punjab

2 more breaches in Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur lead to chaos

9
Entertainment

When Preity Zinta was blamed for Suchitra's divorce with Shekhar Kapur

10
Patiala

Patiala villagers gherao MLA over discharge of rainwater in their village

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

12 NDRF teams, equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and oth...

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Private establishments will be advised to work from home

Relief work stepped up in flood-affected areas of Punjab, Haryana as weather improves

Rain fury: Relief work stepped up in flood-marooned areas of Punjab, Haryana

At many places, NGOs, locals and religious bodies have come ...

PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France

PM Modi arrives in Paris on official visit to boost strategic ties with France

Ahead of his departure, Modi expressed confidence that his v...

Facing losses and hardships after rain-battering, yet Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

Undeterred by enormous hardships after rain-battering, Himachal Pradesh locals extend helping hand to stranded tourists

HP Govt doing all, but their worry will be that most of them...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Yamuna level stabilises; many areas inundated in Delhi, drinking water shortage likely

Cooperative NCCF to sell tomatoes via mobile vans in Delhi-NCR at Rs 90/kg: Govt officials

Delhi: Water reaches Red Fort as Yamuna overflows

Several key areas flooded in Delhi as city battles flood threat

Non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges in Delhi to remain closed till Sunday

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 Jalandhar villages

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Losses huge, Patiala villagers blame poor rescue work

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit