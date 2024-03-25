Holi celebrated at school

Tribune News Service

Karnal: Holi was celebrated at Brahmanand Public School, Nissing. School manager Vikram Chaudhary, Principal Sonia, teachers, staff members and students participated in the event. The school authorities conveyed to the students the message of celebrating the festival with happiness and a positive attitude.

Seminar on women quota Bill

Kurukshetra: The Political Science Department of Markanda National College, Shahabad, organised a state-level student seminar on Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023. Students from various colleges research papers and highlighted the importance of women’s participation in decision-making to promote gender equality in society. Dr Vinay Kumar Malhotra, the chief guest, highlighted the problems related to women’s rights. Principal Dr Ashok Kumar underlined the necessity of women’s participation in nation-building. Dr Shalini Sharma, the convener of the seminar, said such events spread awareness about the latest political developments and help the students learn the technicalities of writing research papers. Tanya from KVA DAV College, Karnal, stood first in paper presentation, while Ramneek from Markanda National College secured the second position.

Three KU students among top 10

Yamunanagar: Three students of MSc (Physics) at Guru Nanak Khalsa College brought laurels to the institute by securing three of the top 10 positions in Kurukshetra University (KU). Nikita secured the seventh position, while Abhishek bagged the ninth position and Vimal bagged the tenth position. Randeep Singh Jauhar, the president of the college governing body and managing committee, and Principal Dr Harinder Singh Kang congratulated the students for their achievement.

