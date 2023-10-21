Holiday in state on Valmiki & Ajmidh jayantis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Haryana Government has notified October 28 as a public holiday at public offices on account of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Maharaja Ajmidh Jayanti.A notification to this effect has been issued by the Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, here, on Friday.. TNS

Move to scrap railway project draws flak

Chandigarh: The Shivalik Vikas Manch, a social organisation, has criticised the decision of the BJP-JJP government to scrap the Chandigarh-Yamunanagar railway line project. In a statement issued here on Friday, manch president Vijay Bansal termed the scrapping of the 91-km railway project as “gross injustice” with the people of the Shivalik region .