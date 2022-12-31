Holidays in Haryana schools from January 1 to 15

Chandigarh, December 30
The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has issued directions for the closure of all schools (both private and government) from January 1 to January 15 as winter holidays.
However, for students of Classes X and XII, there will be no holidays.
Their classes will be conducted from 10 am to 2 pm for preparation for board exams.
The instructions have been issued to all District Education Officers, Block Education Officers and school heads in the state.
