Homage paid to departed leaders, soldiers in House

Chandigarh, August 25

On the first day of the monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today, obituary resolutions were passed to pay rich tributes to those prominent personalities who passed away between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of this session.

Leader of the House and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions for Randhir Singh, former Governor of Sikkim, Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab, Rattan Lal Kataria, MP, and Jai Narain Khundia, former Deputy Minister of Haryana. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read the obituary resolutions. The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families.

The House expressed sorrow on the sad demise of freedom fighter Mahashay Parmanand of Fazilpur Badli village in Gurugram district.

This House also expressed its deep sorrow on the untimely demise of those passengers, who lost their lives in Bengaluru–Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train collision in Balasore district of Odisha and untimely death of those security personnel, who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks in Poonch district on April 20 and in Rajouri district on May 5 in Jammu & Kashmir.

The House also condoled the death of 42 bravehearts of Haryana who showed indomitable courage and made the supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the motherland and relatives and family members of political leaders.

