Homage paid to Jawaharlal Nehru

Kurukshetra: Indira Gandhi National College, Kurukshetra, remembered the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. The event aimed at honouring his legacy and educating the younger generation about his contributions to India’s development. Principal Kushal Pal emphasised Nehru’s implementation of policies based on import substitution industrialisation and his advocacy for a mixed economy, wherein the government controlled public sector coexisted with the private sector. He pointed out that the establishment of basic and heavy industries was fundamental to the development and modernisation of the Indian economy. The government, under Nehru’s guidance, directed investments primarily into key public sector industries such as steel, iron, coal, and power, promoting their growth through subsidies and protectionist policies.
GJUST signs MoU
Hisar: An MoU has been signed between Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, and Ruhil Future Technologies Private Limited (RFTPL), Bahadurgarh, to enhance innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship related activities in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Innovation and Incubation Centre of the university. The MoU was signed by Narsi Ram Bishnoi (Vice-Chancellor, GJUST) and Rakesh (director, RFTPL). Bishnoi said GJUST has prepared a special scheme to promote skills related to innovation, incubation and entrepreneurship among students.
