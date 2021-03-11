Home Department recommends IGP Hemant Kalson's suspension

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, May 12

More trouble seems to be brewing for controversial IGP-rank police officer Hemant Kalson, with the officer facing suspension in a recent case where he had created ruckus and misbehaved with a nurse and other staff allegedly in an inebriated condition at the General Hospital, Panchkula, Sources said the Home Department had recommended his suspension from service in the Panchkula case to the competent authority, the Chief Minister (CM).

Controversial past Kalson was recalled from poll duty after he allegedly fired aerial shots from the firearm of a security guard in Tamil Nadu in 2019. He was placed under suspension

In August 2019, he was arrested by Panchkula police on the charges for outraging the modesty of a woman and misconduct in public in a state of intoxication

“The file for his suspension has been moved to the CM through the Home Minister,” a senior officer confirmed to The Tribune.

Meanwhile, after approval from the CM, the state government has sent the file for Kalson’s compulsory retirement to the Central government for the final decision.

Recently, a committee headed by state’s Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and comprising Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora, Haryana DGP PK Agrawal and Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan had recommended compulsory retirement from service of Kalson for his alleged acts of omission and commission.

The sources said while the Central government might take a few months for notifying the compulsory retirement of the officer, his suspension in the Panchkula case by the state government would mean that he would no longer be in the police service.

Last week, Kalson had created ruckus and misbehaved with a staff nurse and other staff allegedly in an inebriated condition at the General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, when he had gone there to meet a patient. Later, he was booked by the Panchkula Police.