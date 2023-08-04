Home Minister Anil Vij appeals for maintaining peace ahead of Friday prayers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij appealed to maintain peace in the state ahead of Friday prayers. He said the police and central security companies are deployed at every nook and corner of the Nuh district and the situation is under control.

While interacting with mediapersons, Vij said that an investigation committee has been formed which is keeping an eye on provocative posts published on social media.

He said a probe is underway in the Nuh violence case and the mastermind behind it will not be spared.

