Home Minister orders suspension of Hisar DSP

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 9

Upset over non-compliance of his orders, Home Minister Anil Vij ordered suspension of a DSP at a monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee held here today.

During the hearing of the first complaint, he directed that the then Barwala DSP Rohtash be suspended. Complainant Bhateri, a woman farmer of Kirori village in the district, had mentioned in her complaint that she had cultivated wheat crop on two acres, in which the standing crop was spoiled by poisonous spray. In the case, the Home Minister had given directions to arrest the culprits without delay in the last meeting. No action had been taken so far, so he gave orders to suspend the DSP and immediately arrest the accused in the case at the earliest.

The minister got upset when the matter again came up before him today as no action was taken by the police to catch the accused of the case.

Similarly, in another case, there was a registry pledge and a committee was constituted in the last committee meeting to probe the matter. Vij said the report of the committee had been received and two patwaris and a data entry operator were found guilty in this case, so directions were given to suspend them as well.