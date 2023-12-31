Home Minister orders transfer of murder case

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 30

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today issued directions to transfer the investigation of a Jhajjar murder case to a DSP-rank officer of any other district after a complainant against the current Investigating Officer of the case.

The minister was listening to the grievances of the people at his residence when a Jhajjar resident alleged that the IO was not taking action in the murder case of his father-in-law.

The minister issued directions to change the IO and get the matter investigated by a DSP-rank officer of any other district.

A woman from Kurukshetra alleged that her son had suffered a bullet injury in a celebratory firing at a wedding in Kurukshetra but no action was taken. The minister directed the SP to arrest the accused. He transferred some immigration cases to the SIT formed to investigate such cases.

The minister issued directions in cases related to kidnapping, cheating, dowry harassment and murder.

