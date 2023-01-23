Home sales double in Gurugram, up 59% in NCR

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 22

The home sales in Delhi-NCR rose 59 per cent in 2022, says a survey by realty major Anarock.

According to the findings, 63,712 residential units were sold in 2022 as compared to 40,053 in 2021.

Gurugram too saw its sales doubled with 32,617 units being sold last year as compared to 15,590 during 2021. The city witnessed a boom across all price categories, including affordable, mid-income and luxury.

The increase has left city’s realty market expectant of a bigger boom this year and complete revival of the Covid-hit market.

“While we feared a slowdown owing to higher home loan borrowing rates, Gurugram has fared well in the mid-income and luxury segment. The city has slowly revived itself as a sought-after luxury residential destination. With many new project launches lined up this year, we expect bigger boom,” said Suyash Yadav, property consultant, Golf Course Road.

The survey found that home sales witnessed a rise in Noida and Ghaziabad also. In Noida, sales increased 16 per cent to 6,360 units during 2022 from 5,460 units the previous year. Greater Noida saw a 15 per cent growth in sales of residential properties to 10,985 units last year from 9,575 units during 2021. Housing sales in Ghaziabad rose 24 per cent to 6,890 units last year from 5,560 units in 2021. Sales rose 54 per cent in 2022 to 3,64,900 units as against 2,36,500 units in 2021 across the seven cities —Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

