Home Secretary gets additional FCR charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

The Haryana Government today reshuffled nine IAS officers, giving additional charge of Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) to the Home Secretary.

TVSN Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, Jails, Criminal Investigation, and Administration of Justice Departments, has been given additional charge of FCR and ACS, Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments. Sudhir Rajpal, ACS, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department and Civil Aviation Department, has been posted as ACS, School Education, and Cooperation Departments.

Sumita Misra, ACS, Medical Education and Research Department and Women and Child Development Department, has been posted as ACS, Medical Education and Research Department, and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, ACS, Housing for All Department and Foreign Cooperation Department, has been posted as ACS, Housing for All and Civil Aviation Departments.

V Umashankar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, and Principal Secretary to Government, Haryana Citizen Resources Information Department, will also look after the charge of Principal Secretary for Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department and Foreign Cooperation Department.

Vijayendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes & Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department and Chief Executive Officer, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board, has been posted as Principal Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, and Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department.

Rajiv Ranjan, who was awaiting posting orders, has been posted as Principal Secretary of the Labour Department.

Two other IAS officers who were shifted today were Pankaj Agarwal and Amneet P Kumar.