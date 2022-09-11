Home stay policy to boost tourism in Rakhigarhi: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 10

While promising a world-class archeological and tourist destination at the Harappan site of Rakhigarhi in the district, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a home stay policy had been finalised for Rakhigarhi residents under which the villagers could offer one or two rooms in their houses to tourists.

“For this, licences will be given by the Tourism Department. With the home stay policy, the people of Rakhigarhi will get new employment opportunities. We need to popularise the homestay culture in the state, so that while the local people get new employment and the tourists also get a chance to know the culture of Haryana closely”, said the CM while interacting with mediapersons during his visit to the ancient site here today.

The CM expressed concerns over the sluggish pace of ongoing work and also directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ensure safety of the entire protected site and mounds by way of deploying security around the site. “Safeguarding these mounds is of utmost importance. Proper security arrangements will be ensured by the police here after a discussion with the Director-General of Police. Besides this, the Archaeological Survey of India, on its behalf, should also ensure deployment of private guards for additional security”, he stated.The CM also directed the ASI officials to formulate a master plan for all 11 mounds of Rakhigarhi. “A long-term rehabilitation policy should be formulated for the rehabilitation of the displaced. While drafting the policy, emphasis should be laid on ensuring the means of livelihood of such rehabilitated families along with providing them the residential facility. Arrangements should be made for rehabilitation by talking to the villagers with the help of local MLAs, panch-sarpanches”, he said.

During a meeting, officials told the CM that a coordination committee had been formed by the Centre for the work of the Rakhigarhi site and a task force had been constituted by the state government.