Homecoming rituals of 'gangster couple' deferred after Haryana police cite security reasons

New Delhi, March 13
The homecoming ritual of newlywed 'gangster couple' Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Choudhary alias Madam Minz were deferred after the Haryana Police cited security concerns, sources said on Wednesday.
The 'grih pravesh' rituals were scheduled to happen at Sandeep's house in Sonepat's Jathedi village, they said.
However, the Haryana police filed an application before a court on Tuesday and requested to defer the date of rituals citing that its personnel were busy at the Haryana borders due to farmers' protests and other political developments across the state, they said.
The court had earlier granted Sandeep parole for six hours on March 12 for his wedding and two hours on Wednesday for the homecoming rituals.
The matter would be heard in court on March 16, police officials said.
