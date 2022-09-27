Homestay policy approved by Haryana Government

Chandigarh, September 26
The Haryana Government has approved the homestay policy so that tourists of the country and abroad can closely observe the rural life, food and culture of the state, said an official spokesperson.
The spokesperson added that the tourists would be able to avail various facilities during their stay at affordable prices.
The policy would give a thrust to employment at the local level. Along with promoting adventure sports in the Morni hills, more than 30 licences had been issued under the policy, he said.
The Chief Minister had recently announced the grant of licence under the policy in Rakhigarhi of Hisar district, which is the site of the Indus Valley Civilisation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...