Homestay policy approved by Haryana Government

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 26

The Haryana Government has approved the homestay policy so that tourists of the country and abroad can closely observe the rural life, food and culture of the state, said an official spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that the tourists would be able to avail various facilities during their stay at affordable prices.

The policy would give a thrust to employment at the local level. Along with promoting adventure sports in the Morni hills, more than 30 licences had been issued under the policy, he said.

The Chief Minister had recently announced the grant of licence under the policy in Rakhigarhi of Hisar district, which is the site of the Indus Valley Civilisation.