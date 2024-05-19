Honey trap: Two arrested for extorting Rs 13 lakh

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 18

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested on the charges of blackmailing a resident on the basis of an obscene video. A police official said the accused allegedly extorted an amount of Rs 13 lakh from a resident of Vishnu Colony of Ballabhgarh recently.

He said the victim approached the police after the accused demanded more money for not “exposing” him through the video. It is claimed that the video was made at a spa centre located at a shopping mall in Sector 12 here several weeks ago.

According to the complainant, the woman gave him a drink that was laced with intoxicants and made an obscene video after he fell unconscious during the spa service.

It was alleged that the woman and her associate showed him the video and demanded money from him for settling the case and threatened to upload it on social media if he failed to meet their demand. The victim was made to give the accused an amount of Rs 13 lakh, a gold chain, washing machine, mobile phone and some other items in about two months.

As the accused demanded more money, the victim reported the matter to the police, who raided the spot in Town Park in Sector 12 on Thursday and arrested both the accused while taking Rs 80,000 from the victim.

The police official said the male accused, identified as Santosh Kumar (alias Sanju) was earlier booked in a case of cheating in Delhi. The woman had got a rape case registered against a person in Delhi with similar motives.

A probe has been launched to unearth the depth of the nexus as more persons are suspected to be involved in the honey-trap racket, said the official.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad