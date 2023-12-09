Honey-trapping a cause for concern: High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 8

Expressing concerns over the deceptive practice of honey-trapping by drawing a parallel between ‘the sneaky tactic to cheat’ and a spider weaving a web to catch prey, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for ‘serious consideration and sensitisation’.

The direction came as Justice Anoop Chitkara noted that honey-trapping was often employed for espionage or personal gain, involving seduction to manipulate individuals into compromising situations.

Justice Chitkara was hearing petition by a woman police official apprehending arrest in a corruption case registered at Farukhnagar police station in Gurugram district. She was accused of being a member of such a gang and extracting money from a complainant in a case.

Justice Chitkara asserted that the legislature had made “extremely stringent laws” to protect women from perverts, criminals and those disrespecting womanhood. However, ‘evil women’ like the petitioner, take advantage of the laws and rope in innocent men.

He also asserted that honey-trapping could have broader societal consequences. The erosion of trust due to such a practice could lead to increased suspicion. People might become more guarded, hindering genuine connections and cooperation. It might also seriously affect healthy relationships.

He observed: “Given the historical and cultural fabric of the society, crimes against women have time and again shocked the collective conscience of our society. However, in cases where the ‘victim narrative’ is fabricated, as a ploy used by maliciousness of some women to threaten or harass innocent men and take advantage of our criminal justice system, serious consideration and sensitisation is required”.

Dismissing the anticipatory bail plea, Justice Chitkara added that the effects of false accusation of molestation or rape on a man’s psychological, professional and personal well-being were devastating and the adverse impacts of such labelling on a virtuous rational man’s psyche and personality could not be quantified. The petitioner’s conduct had led to such an outcome.

Careful with quest for companionship

In the realm of national security, honey-trapping could jeopardise confidential information as individuals targeted might unwittingly disclose sensitive details.Justice Chitkara also acknowledged the role of social media platforms in facilitating human connections, but warned that individuals, in their quest for companionship, might become susceptible to malicious attacks by those seeking monetary gains through harassment and extortion.