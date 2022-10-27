Honeypreet is now Ruhani Didi, says Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Hisar, October 26
Putting speculation to rest, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who has been convicted in rape and murder cases, has announced he would continue to be the head of the dera.
Interacting with disciples during an online session from Barwana ashram in Baghpat, he renamed ‘daughter’ Honeypreet as ‘Ruhani Didi’.
He said Honeypreet, who is ‘dharm ki beti’ and ‘mukhya shishya’, was being renamed as ‘Ruhani Didi’ aka ‘RuDi’.
“She is working for the welfare of humanity and always listens to her ‘papa’ (the dera chief),” he said, indicating her status as number two at the dera headquarters.
Ram Rahim is staying at Barnawa ashram after getting parole from Sunaria Jail. He has been addressing his disciples online. Earlier, he released a 3.52-minute Punjabi video song featuring himself from his dera located in UP’s Baghpat.
