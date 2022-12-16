Honour for Haryana police

Karnal, December 15
The Haryana Police bagged the first position in the category of the best implementation of the inter-operational criminal justice system (ICJS) project under the ‘Forensic Pillar’ on Thursday.
Director, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Madhuban, Dr CS Rao received the award from Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra during a conference held on “Good practices in CCTNS/ICJS” conducted by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi. The performance of around 117 FSLs and CFSLs in the country was evaluated by the NCRB on defined parameters in which Haryana emerged as the best performer, said a spokesperson of the department. Congratulating Rao and his team, Director General of Police PK Agrawal said it was a matter of immense pleasure and pride that the Forensics Pillar of the ICJS had earned a distinction at the national level.
