‘Honour killing’: Couple arrested after daughter’s death in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 17

Kaithal police have arrested a couple for allegedly killing their daughter at Balu village in the district. The police suspect it to be a case of honour killing.

The accused have been identified as Suresh and his wife Bala Devi. They were produced in the court on Sunday, from where they were taken on one-day police remand to ascertain the involvement of others in this case, police said.

As per the police, they were not happy with their daughter Mafi’s affair with a youth, Rohit of Kheri Chopta village in Hisar district.

As team led by Kalayat SHO inspector Rohtash arrested both the accused, a spokesperson of Kaithal police said.

The issue came to light when the Kalayat police reached the village on September 16 after the family members of Rohit filed a missing complaint and alleged that Rohit went missing on September 14 when he came to Balu village to meet Mafi, said the spokesperson.

As per the police, she wanted to elope with Rohit and the accused Bala Devi saw them and sounded an alarm. After seeing Mafi’s mother, Rohit managed to escape from the village after leaving the bike, said the spokesperson.

The investigation revealed that both the accused killed their daughter and cremated her, he added.

