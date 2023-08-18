Honour killing in Gurugram: Married woman strangled to death by parents, brother

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 18

Gurugram woke up to the shocking news of honour killing as 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her family for opting for an inter-caste love marriage with a youth from her own village.

The parents and brother of the victim strangulated her to death in her Sector 102 residence while her husband was away and cremated her on Thursday itself in their native village in Jhajjar. It was one of the villagers who called up the husband, who later informed the police.

On receiving information, the police immediately swung into action and nabbed the accused from Surheti village in Jhajjar.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Anjali, had married Sandeep Kumar of her village last year. This had infuriated Anjali’s family including her father Kuldeep, mother Rinki and brother Kunal.

“They had clear intention of murdering her and thus got her brother Kunal and his wife to move in with Anjali and her husband in Gurugram. They were searching for an opportunity and got it when Sandeep went to give Teej gifts to his aunt and sister. Kunal’s wife was away on job and he called his parents,” said ACP Crime Varun Dahiya while addressing the media.

While the mother and brother pinned down Anjali, her father allegedly strangulated her to death. They then took her body to Jhajjar in a car and cremated her. It was one of Sandeep’s friend who informed him about murder and he rushed to his flat, which he found locked.

He then contacted the police. “The Dhankot police immediately flung into action and rushed to accused’s village and nabbed them. We will take them on remand and get further details,” added Dahiya.

In addition to seizing mobiles of accused, police have sealed the flat and are also checking the CCTV footage of the housing society.

Sources claimed that family has proudly confessed the crime and has no remorse. Interestingly, even Anjali’s brother had solemnised a love marriage but parents thought that it was Anjali’s act of marrying boy of same village which dented their reputation.

#Gurugram