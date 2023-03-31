‘Honour killing’ in Haryana’s Narnaul; newly-wed woman’s kin accused of killing her husband

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 31

A case of suspected honour killing has been reported from a village in Mahendergarh district of Haryana. Family members of a newly-wed woman have been accused of killing her husband and dumping his body in Shahpura area of Rajasthan.

Deceased Deepak's brother Vinay alleged that Deepak had been kidnapped and killed by his (Deepak's) brother-in-law Sanjay and others as they were unhappy with the love marriage.

The police has registered a case and sent the newly-wed woman to a safe house to ensure her security.

“A young man and a woman from Khod village married each other three days ago. The body of the husband has been found. His family members have accused the girl's family of murdering him. Investigation is on,” said SHO (Ateli) Inspector Jagram.

As per police sources, the newlyweds belong to the same community and village.

"No bullet or stab injuries were found on the man's body. The exact cause of his death will be ascertained after seeing the post-mortem report," said the SHO.

No arrests have been made till the time of filing this report.

