‘Honour killing’ in Kaithal: Teenager shoots sister dead, leaves mother- and sister-in-law in critical condition

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, June 19

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 17-year-old teenager killed his elder sister over inter-caste marriage at Nanakpuri in Kaithal city on Wednesday afternoon. He opened fire on her and her in-laws, resulting in the tragic death of his sister and critical injuries to her mother- and sister-in-law. They were referred to PGI, and their condition is said to be critical.

After committing the crime, he shared a video on social media platform, claiming he wanted to kill her husband, but he was not at home at the time of the incident. He even challenged to kill her husband and all those who will be witnesses to the case. He also threatened the girls of his community of dire consequences for solemnising inter-caste marriage.

The deceased has been identified as Komal (20), while her sister-in-law Anjali and mother-in-law Kanta are undergoing treatment at PGI.

As per the police, Anil, a resident of Nanakpuri Colony in Kaithal city, entered into an inter-caste marriage with Komal of Keorak village in the district. After the marriage, Komal started living in Nanakpuri with her husband and in-laws.

On Wednesday afternoon, the girl’s brother reached Komal’s house. As soon as he saw his sister in the house he pulled out a pistol and shot at her. After hearing the sound, Anjali and Kanta rushed out. He then shot both of them.

Meanwhile, neighbours gathered while the accused managed to flee the spot. He later surrendered at the City police station.

All three of them were then rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Komal brought dead, while the condition of the other two is critical.

“It seems to be a case of honour killing. We have registered a case against the accused under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC, and relevant Sections of the Arms Act and SC/ST Act,” said Upasana, SP Kaithal.

She said that the investigation is underway.

DSP Gurvinder Singh confirmed that the accused has surrendered in the police station. “We are investigating the involvement of others, if any, in this case,” he said.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves among the city residents.

