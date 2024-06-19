 ‘Honour killing’ in Kaithal: Teenager shoots sister dead, leaves mother- and sister-in-law in critical condition : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • ‘Honour killing’ in Kaithal: Teenager shoots sister dead, leaves mother- and sister-in-law in critical condition

‘Honour killing’ in Kaithal: Teenager shoots sister dead, leaves mother- and sister-in-law in critical condition

After committing the crime, he shared a video on social media platform, claiming he wanted to kill her husband, but he was not at home at the time of the incident

‘Honour killing’ in Kaithal: Teenager shoots sister dead, leaves mother- and sister-in-law in critical condition

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC, and relevant Sections of the Arms Act and SC/ST Act. Photo for representation: iStock



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, June 19

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 17-year-old teenager killed his elder sister over inter-caste marriage at Nanakpuri in Kaithal city on Wednesday afternoon. He opened fire on her and her in-laws, resulting in the tragic death of his sister and critical injuries to her mother- and sister-in-law. They were referred to PGI, and their condition is said to be critical.

After committing the crime, he shared a video on social media platform, claiming he wanted to kill her husband, but he was not at home at the time of the incident. He even challenged to kill her husband and all those who will be witnesses to the case. He also threatened the girls of his community of dire consequences for solemnising inter-caste marriage.

The deceased has been identified as Komal (20), while her sister-in-law Anjali and mother-in-law Kanta are undergoing treatment at PGI.

As per the police, Anil, a resident of Nanakpuri Colony in Kaithal city, entered into an inter-caste marriage with Komal of Keorak village in the district. After the marriage, Komal started living in Nanakpuri with her husband and in-laws.

On Wednesday afternoon, the girl’s brother reached Komal’s house. As soon as he saw his sister in the house he pulled out a pistol and shot at her. After hearing the sound, Anjali and Kanta rushed out. He then shot both of them.

Meanwhile, neighbours gathered while the accused managed to flee the spot. He later surrendered at the City police station.

All three of them were then rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Komal brought dead, while the condition of the other two is critical.

“It seems to be a case of honour killing. We have registered a case against the accused under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC, and relevant Sections of the Arms Act and SC/ST Act,” said Upasana, SP Kaithal.

She said that the investigation is underway.

DSP Gurvinder Singh confirmed that the accused has surrendered in the police station. “We are investigating the involvement of others, if any, in this case,” he said.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves among the city residents.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

2
India

24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

3
India

Video purportedly shows jailed Lawrence Bishnoi wishing Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Eid; Gujarat Government orders probe

4
India

Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail

5
India

As Canada 'honours' Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, India reminds world of Kanishka bombing

6
India

Assam Home Secretary shoots himself in ICU soon after wife dies of cancer

7
Haryana

'Uchhit samman hoga': Union Minister Khattar as Kiran Choudhary jumps ship to BJP on Haryana poll eve

8
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Punjab cracks whip on cops aiding drug peddlers, 10K shifted in 3 days

9
Punjab

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

10
Punjab

Why power subsidy drains groundwater reserves in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later
World

Rolex watch 'eaten' by cow turns up 50 years later

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network
India

‘Kavach’ only on 1,500 km of 69,000 km rail network

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route proved death knell for economy
Punjab

Closure of Hussainiwala-Lahore trade route in 1971 proved death knell for economy

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams
Punjab

In Jalandhar, 15,000 locals give shape to football dreams

Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

Top News

Union cabinet decides to hike MSP on 14 crops

Government raises paddy MSP by Rs 117 per quintal

The cabinet approves the minimum support prices for 14 khari...

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

The central probe agency tells the court that if AAP, which ...

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh's aides extended by 3 months

NSA detention of Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, 9 others extended by 1 year

The detention of Amritpal Singh and three associates was set...

Electricity demand in Punjab on Wednesday hits all-time high of 16,078 MW

Electricity demand in Punjab hits all-time high

The demand had risen to 15,900 MW on Tuesday

24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

24-year-old tries to appear as elderly man while travelling to Canada; held at Delhi airport

Gursewak Singh, with dyed hair and beard, is intercepted at ...


Cities

View All

Despite plaint, devotees still being duped on pretext of booking rooms

Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms

Amritsar: Sanitation workers protest, seek fulfilment of demands

Amritsar district environment panel for better mgmt of waste in urban, rural areas

SGPC gears up for centenaries of Sikh masters, Guru Ramdas, Guru Amardas

MLA Central asks MC officials to improve civic amenities in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Chandigarh MC withdraws notice to lease out 33 acres in four villages

Rejection of MC House resolution by Chandigarh Admn legally questionable: MP Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Sector 26 Mandi to remain closed for 2 hours daily for cleanliness work

Chandigarh: Residents reel under power cuts

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Arvind Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3 in money laundering case

Arvind Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore bribe, ED tells court while opposing bail plea

Delhi records warmest night in 12 years

Amid heatwave, Capital’s peak power demand hits record high of 8,647 MW

Delhi water crisis: Atishi writes to PM Modi, says will go on indefinite fast from June 21 if situation not resolved

Severe water shortage hits Lutyens Delhi

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Jalandhar residents protest dirty water supply, overflowing sewage

Families of youth stuck in Armenia jail meet MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

Surprise Check: SHO, DSP found sleeping at home during duty hours

Jalandhar DC to listen, address people’s grievances

‘Hoshiarpur to be made garbage-free’: Bram Shankar Jimpa

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Waste clogs drain, poses risk of overflow during monsoon in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC begins fire audit of factories, commercial buildings

Punjab Govt depts bleed PSPCL, owe crores in power arrears

Akhara residents oppose bio-gas plant, gherao MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke's residence at Jagraon

2 minors critical in freak accident in Ludhiana