 Hooch claims 4 lives in Panipat, Sonepat villages : The Tribune India

Hooch claims 4 lives in Panipat, Sonepat villages

Hooch claims 4 lives in Panipat, Sonepat villages

Gohana SDM Ashwani Vashishth and DSP Mukesh Jakhar Bhagat at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Khanpur. Photo: Ramesh Kumar



Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 22

Four persons, one from Burshyam village of Panipat and three from Shamri village of Gohana in Sonepat district, died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

Three persons were stated to be in a serious condition.

Two persons were under treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Khanpur, while one is in a private hospital at Rohtak.

DSP Gohana Mukesh Jakhar said a case had been registered and a probe into the matter was on.

The deceased were identified as Surender (35), Sunil (30) and Ajay (30) of Shamri village and Anil (32) of Burshyam village.

Anil (Bunty) of Shamri village, who is admitted to the PGIMS, Rohtak, in his statement to the Gohana Sadar police, said Sunil, Ajay and Ajay’s relative Anil were working as sanitation employees in the Panipat Cooperative Sugar Mill.

He, along with Surender, brother of newly elected sarpanch Sunil Kumar, was sitting at a shop of Teenu in the village on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Ajay and Sunil reached there with a cold drink and told them that they had brought an odourless liquor from Panipat. After that, he along with Surender, also took two-two glasses of liquor there and went home, where he felt uneasy on Monday. Later, his condition deteriorated and he died.

As the matter came to light, SP Panipat Shashank Kumar Sawan, DETC Vijender Dhull and police teams visited the distillery on the old sugar mill campus and verified the stock of the liquor there.

The team collected samples of the suspected liquor from the house of the deceased. The samples of viscera and sample of liquor would be sent to the forensic laboratory to investigate the case, the DSP added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral

2
Trending

Watch: Man recreates Pakistani girl's viral dance video on 'Mera dil ye pukare aaja'; his 'killer moves' leave Internet in splits

3
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh couple dances to 'Aa jaane jaan'; wholesome video wins hearts online

4
Nation

4 killed in violence on Assam-Meghalaya border over timber-smuggling

5
Nation

Australian Parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to help double bilateral trade

6
Delhi

Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources

7
Brand Connect

Gold Coast Keto Gummies Maggie Beer Australia Shocking Shark Tank Exposed Chemist Warehouse 2022

8
Chandigarh

Cash, jewellery stolen from Zirakpur house

9
FIFA 2022

FIFA World Cup: Big upset as low-ranked Saudis shock Messi's Argentina with 2-1 comeback win

10
Chandigarh

No need for Tribune flyover, High Court told

Don't Miss

View All
Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs
Ludhiana

Green Mission: Samrala man Gurpreet Singh Bedi plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal
Himachal

Tourist arrivals likely to touch pre-Covid level in Himachal

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional
Punjab

4,500 road deaths a year in Punjab, but all 5 trauma centres non-functional

Chandigarh ‘singing cop’ amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular ‘No parking’ song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets
Punjab

Chandigarh 'singing cop' amuses Neha Kakkar, Ayushmann Khurrana with his popular 'No parking' song as he makes appearance on Indian Idol sets

In a first, Himachal folk dance 'naati' performed in Canada's Parliament Hill
Himachal

In a first, Himachali folk dance 'naati' performed at Canada's Parliament Hill

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts
Trending

It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it's too late: Experts

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official
Trending

Man’s ration card displays ‘Kutta’ instead of ‘Dutta’ surname, watch how he expressed his dissent by ‘barking’ before official

Top News

Australian Parliament approves FTA with India

Australian Parliament approves FTA with India

Bilateral trade to double to $45-50 bn in 5 yrs | Duty-free ...

Silence of Constitution exploited: SC on appointment of CEC, ECs

Silence of Constitution exploited: SC on appointment of CEC, ECs

Fake medicines seized in Baddi, 3 detained

Fake medicines seized in Baddi, 3 detained

Ambulances without oxygen facility, company fined Rs 12 lakh

Ambulances without oxygen facility, company fined Rs 12 lakh

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited manages 108 ambulances in state

CBI files chargesheet in Sonali Phogat murder case

CBI files chargesheet in Sonali Phogat murder case


Cities

View All

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Tension in Majitha after 2 groups clash

Amritsar: Teacher accuses school of defying order reinstating her

Upper Bari canal not carrying water to its capacity, needs remodelling

Signboards in Punjabi: Amritsar residents hail move

2 years after hooch tragedy, illicit liquor trade still rampant in Punjab

Online transfer policy for Chandigarh teachers from April 1

Online transfer policy for Chandigarh teachers from April 1

BJP’s Jain, Tandon push for Metro in Chandigarh, MP Kher opposes

Mohali Police press extortion charge against three

Gangster Goldy Brar declared PO in Rs 1-crore extortion case

Panchkula's Sec-25 green belt turns forest, residents live in fear of wildlife

MCD poll: AAP to hold 1,000 ‘nukkad sabhas’

MCD poll: AAP to hold 1,000 ‘nukkad sabhas’

BJP to launch voter outreach drive from Sunday

Child rights panel orders probe against constable for beating up 15-year-old

Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar: Rural medical services not in pink of health

Jalandhar administration suspends 391 arms licences

Banga MC ex-engineer held in defective stadium case

Phagwara: Uber driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint

Booze delivered late at function, Excise Commissioner fined Rs 20K

No let-up in dengue cases, 37 +ve, count reaches 884 in Ludhiana district

No let-up in dengue cases, 37 +ve, count reaches 884 in Ludhiana district

Four arrested with 30 kg of ganja, vehicle seized

Insurance firm told to pay mediclaim of Rs 8 lakh

Ludhiana MC staff suspend work for three hours to protest transfer of colleague

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests 2 officials in Ludhiana tender scam

Refund 50% of hostel fee: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Law University

Refund 50% of hostel fee: Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patiala Law University

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda