Hooch claims 4 lives in Panipat, Sonepat villages

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 22

Four persons, one from Burshyam village of Panipat and three from Shamri village of Gohana in Sonepat district, died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

Three persons were stated to be in a serious condition.

Two persons were under treatment at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Khanpur, while one is in a private hospital at Rohtak.

DSP Gohana Mukesh Jakhar said a case had been registered and a probe into the matter was on.

The deceased were identified as Surender (35), Sunil (30) and Ajay (30) of Shamri village and Anil (32) of Burshyam village.

Anil (Bunty) of Shamri village, who is admitted to the PGIMS, Rohtak, in his statement to the Gohana Sadar police, said Sunil, Ajay and Ajay’s relative Anil were working as sanitation employees in the Panipat Cooperative Sugar Mill.

He, along with Surender, brother of newly elected sarpanch Sunil Kumar, was sitting at a shop of Teenu in the village on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, Ajay and Sunil reached there with a cold drink and told them that they had brought an odourless liquor from Panipat. After that, he along with Surender, also took two-two glasses of liquor there and went home, where he felt uneasy on Monday. Later, his condition deteriorated and he died.

As the matter came to light, SP Panipat Shashank Kumar Sawan, DETC Vijender Dhull and police teams visited the distillery on the old sugar mill campus and verified the stock of the liquor there.

The team collected samples of the suspected liquor from the house of the deceased. The samples of viscera and sample of liquor would be sent to the forensic laboratory to investigate the case, the DSP added.