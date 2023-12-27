Hooch tragedy exposes nexus between liquor mafia, contractors

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 26

The Hooch tragedy that took place in Yamunanagar district this year, has raised a serious question mark on the efforts of the authorities to check the menace. It has also exposed the nexus between the liquor mafia and some contractors active in the region.

Will keep strict vigil A meeting was held with the officers of the Excise Department and liquor contractors to prepare a strategy to prevent such incidents in the future. We will strictly keep an eye on the liquor mafia. Ganga Ram Punia, SP

After this episode, the state government has swung into action and got the physical verification/checking of retail liquor shops and godowns of wholesale licence outlets done in Yamunanagar and other districts of the state.

The hooch tragedy claimed a total of 18 lives in Yamunanagar district and two in Ambala district in November 2023.

According to information, the supply of spurious liquor reportedly came to a retail liquor shop, situated in Phunsgarh village of Yamunanagar district from an illegal liquor manufacturing factory situated in Dhanaura village of Ambala district.

As many as 22 retail liquor vends, including the liquor vend of Phunsgarh village, from where the hooch was allegedly supplied, had been cancelled after the case came to light on November 8, 2023.

These 22 liquor vends were in the name of Mohinder Singh, who was reportedly working for one of the four business partners.But, all these liquor vends were funded by the four business partners in an equal share of 25 per cent. Recently, the Excise Department re-allotted the 22 liquor vends through an e-tender process for the remaining period of the excise policy year 2023-24. As per available information, the Haryana Government has given compensation to family members of the deceased. After the outbreak of the tragedy, Yamunanagar district authorities registered three FIRs. Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said the police had arrested 33 persons, including four business partners, in connection with the case.

“A special investigative team is probing the case. Now, it will take time to complete the investigation as several FSL reports are yet to come and we have to study them so that the investigation can be concluded,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP. He said a meeting was held with the officers of the Excise Department and liquor contractors to prepare a strategy to prevent such incidents in the future. He further said they would strictly keep an eye on the liquor mafia,

