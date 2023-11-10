'Hooch' tragedy toll rises to nine

Tribune Reporters

Yamunanagar/Ambala, November 9

The toll in the suspected spurious liquor tragedy rose to nine today, with the death of three more people. The seventh victim has been identified as Mange Ram of Mendebari village in Yamunanagar district. The body has been kept at the Civil Hospital for postmortem, which will be conducted tomorrow.

Illegal factory unearthed in Ambala village Liquor was supplied from an illegal liquor manufacturing factory at Dhanaura village of Ambala district

The factory was unearthed by Ambala police on Wednesday night

The death of two migrant labourers was reported from Barara area of Ambala district today. The deceased have been identified as Lokesh and Deepak, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Inspector Gulshan, Barara SHO, said as per the statement of Mool Chand, father of Lokesh, the victims had come to Barara for work. They met Ankit, alias Mongali, who used to allegedly prepare spurious liquor. The postmortem of their bodies will also be conducted tomorrow.

According to information, the liquor was supplied from an illegal liquor manufacturing factory situated at Dhanaura village of Ambala district. The factory was reportedly unearthed by the Ambala police last night.

The factory was being run by Kapil Pandit of Thambar village and Ankit of Ugala village of Ambala district. A case was registered against them, besides Uttam Singh and Punit, both residents of Dhanaura village, and some others, at Mullana police station of Ambala district today.

From the factory, the “spurious” liquor was supplied to an illegal liquor vendor at Mandebari village some days ago. The victims reportedly bought the liquor from the vendor.

Ganga Ram Punia, SP, Yamunanagar, said the police had arrested seven persons so far. “The liquor was supplied to Mandebari village from the illegal factory situated at Dhanaura village,” he said.

The accused — Gaurav of Bubka village, Pradeep of Koolpur village, Rocky of Peer Majra, Mange Ram of Marupur village (all residents of Yamunanagar district), Kapil of Thambar village and Gaurav of Barara town, residents of Ambala district — were produced before a court in Jagadhri today, where they were sent to five-day police remand. Ramesh, alias Bhindi, of Mandebari village of Yamunanagar district would be produced in the court tomorrow.

“We are verifying their supply chain. Teams have been deputed in the villages to spread awareness with the help of sarpanches and chowkidars,” the SP added.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh said the liquor bottles seized from the factory were of “Malta” brand, with stickers of “Oasis Overseas distillery”, and manufacturing of November 2021. He said the accused manufactured about 200 boxes of liquor at the factory and supplied them. A special investigation team had been formed to investigate the case.

