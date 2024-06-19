Hooda accuses BJP govt of failing poor, SC, OBC families

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, June 18

Former Chief Minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the results of the Lok Sabha elections have ensured BJP’s defeat in Vidhan Sabha. “The electoral debacle has reduced the BJP’s seats to half in the Lok Sabha, but they will be ‘saaf’ in the Vidhan Sabha,” said Hooda. He said this while interacting with the media in Bisahan village in the district on Tuesday.

Hooda had come here to express condolences on the demise of Ramphal Singh Suhag, father of the former Army chief Dalbir Suhag. On this occasion, Hooda paid his respects to the deceased and prayed for the peace of the departed soul. Hooda also attended a number of social programmes in Jhajjar

In reply to a question, Hooda said the Congress had performed the best in Haryana compared to all other the states in the Lok Sabha elections. “In Haryana, the Congress alliance got the highest — 47.6 per cent votes. This clearly shows the trend and the public’s mood, inclining towards change. All communities want to oust the BJP in the Assembly elections and form a Congress government,” he added.

Hooda said that after witnessing crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and a clear defeat in the Assembly elections, the BJP had started accepting its failures. “The BJP has conveniently remembered the free 100 square yards plots now. The Congress government had started this scheme and about four lakh poor SC and OBC families were given free plots measuring 100 square yards, but the BJP stopped this scheme as soon as it took power,” he added.

The former CM said, “The Congress government had planned on giving plots to more than 7 lakh families in the state, but due to an anti-SC/OBC mindset, the BJP stopped this scheme and deprived lakhs of families of land rights. The BJP should apologise to all the poor, SC and OBC families for this.”

The leader said that the BJP had also accepted the failure of portals like Parivar Pehchan Patra and Property IDs. “These schemes were flawed, crores of rupees worth of scams were carried out through these schemes, harassing the public unnecessarily. That is why, when the Congress government is formed, unnecessary and anti-people portals will be closed down and digitalisation will be used to provide convenience to people, instead of harassing them,” he added.

