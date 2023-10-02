Hooda all for Old Pension Scheme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today announced his support for employees associated with the national movement for the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

He said told pension was the right of the employees and the government should accept their demand. He said the OPS had been given to employees in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh. He claimed that in Haryana, too, the OPS would be implemented as soon as the Congress government was formed.

