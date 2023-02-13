Hooda assures revival of OPS if voted to power

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 12

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has assured the revival of the old pension scheme (OPS) if voted to power in Haryana.

Hooda was addressing the state-level representative conference of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) held in Gurugram today. The conference was presided over by Haryana Congress chief Chaudhary Udaybhan.

“The Congress is known to be true to its word and fulfil all promises. The BJP-JJP government, on the contrary, has not fulfilled even a single promise of its manifesto. We will provide Haryana with things like the revival of the OPS like other Congress-ruled states,” said Hooda.

Hooda thanked all Congress governments, including the Gehlot government of Rajasthan, for implementing the OPS. He said soon after Chaudhary Udaybhan became the president, the Haryana Congress had announced to give the OPS to the employees when the party formed the government and also promised to give old-age pension of Rs 6,000 per month to all elderly of the state.

“No development work has been done in the state in the last eight years. Despite this, the state has a debt of more than Rs 4 lakh crore. The BJP-JJP worked to drown Haryana in debt,” he pointed out.

Earlier, while addressing the conference, Chaudhary Udaybhan termed the BJP as anti-labour. He said the BJP government promoted the exploitation of labourers by altering the laws.