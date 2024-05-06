Hooda attacks BJP govt over ‘rising’ crime

Ravinder Saini
Rohtak, May 5
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda today launched a scathing attack on the BJP government for “rising crime graph” in the state. “The BJP does not deserve to remain in power as no state can progress under the shadow of crime and fear,” he said.
Hooda was addressing traders and small shopkeepers during an event here. He requested the gathering to vote for Congress candidates in the Lok Sabha polls to clear the deck for formation of a Congress government in the state.
“The biggest victim of increasing crime in the state is the business class as traders and shopkeepers are being targeted by criminals. They are not only threatening businessmen, but also seeking extortion from them...,” the Congress leader said.
“If a Congress government is formed, crime and criminals would be eliminated from Haryana like before.
Hooda said this Lok Sabha election was an opportunity to get rid of the BJP.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ph-3 poll din ends; will seal Shah, Shivraj fate
Voting in 93 seats across 12 states tomorrow
Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians
Says Sikh community feeling unsafe after Nijjar’s killing
Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in J&K, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics
Poonch, Rajouri epicentre of attacks; 18 killed in a year
Public thinks criminal trials neither free nor fair: SC
Flags ineffective cross-examination of hostile witnesses by ...