 Hooda bends Modi wave in Haryana : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Hooda bends Modi wave in Haryana
INDIA DECIDES 2024 - HARYANA

Hooda bends Modi wave in Haryana

Congress’s vote percentage jumped from 28.51 to 43.67 — the highest since 1989

Hooda bends Modi wave in Haryana

Congress candidate Jai Prakash celebrates with his supporters after the Hisar result was declared.



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, June 4

Right from the beginning of the electioneering, it was a trial by fire for former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda as he was to tackle the Modi magic and improve the Congress’ seats and vote share to secure the pole position before the Assembly elections slated for September-October.

It was an uphill task as the Congress got nil in the 2019 elections with a vote share of 28.514 per cent. With five parliamentary seats in 2024 and a jump in the seat share by over 15 per cent to 43.67 per cent, Hooda has not only managed to bend the Modi wave with a better strategy, but also served an ace to his rivals within the party.

First, Hooda changed all candidates, except his son Deepender from Rohtak, who had lost by a thin margin of over 7,000 votes in 2019. By bargaining hard for tickets for Raj Babbar from Gurugram, Divyanshu Budhiraja from Karnal, Varun Chaudhary from Ambala, Satpal Brahamchari from Sonepat, Rao Dan Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Jai Prakash from Hisar, he not only cut his rivals down to size but also balanced the caste equation in each seat.

Second, he perfectly localised the parliamentary elections. For the last four and a half years, his every statement during the press conferences, interviews, and public meetings revolved around hitting at the Khattar government and now, the Saini government. He was hardly critical of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. When asked why, he astutely answered, “I don’t talk about individuals. I only talk about issues.” On the other hand, BJP candidates sought votes in the name of PM Modi.

Hooda went to each constituency, exploited anti-incumbency against the state BJP, raised the issue of unemployment, 2 lakh vacant jobs in government offices and the Agniveer scheme, and managed to transfer the Jat vote in his candidates’ favour. The farmers’ agitation propelled the Congress, too. Third, he successfully labelled regional parties such as JJP and INLD — which thrive on Jat votes — as “inconsequential” or “B” teams of the BJP or just “spoilers”.

Result: The Congress’ vote share at 43.67 per cent is the highest since 1989 even as the party had contested on nine seats as the Kurukshetra seat was given to the AAP, a part of the INDIA bloc. The JJP was reduced to less than 1 per cent votes, and the INLD below 2 per cent. For Hooda, the victory of Jai Prakash, Brahamchari and Chaudhary was crucial as it validated his choices. He can take pride in the fact that the victory margin of Deepender is the highest among all five Congress Lok Sabha MPs as he won by more than 3 lakh votes. Hooda is now not only the tallest leader in the party as his rivals couldn’t rock the boat despite the best of their efforts, but is also a strong candidate for the chief ministerial post in the faction-ridden party.

Good indication

The vote percentage has been good. The results are a clear indication that we are going to form the govt in the upcoming state Assembly elections. — Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Leaderspeak

It is the people’s victory. This a stamp on the works done by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister

There was a wave in favour of the Congress. We were sure that we would perform better. We are surely forming the government in the state in the upcoming Assembly poll. — BHUPINDER SINGH HOODA, CONGRESS

We are grateful to the voters of Kurukshetra. The AAP got 5,13,154 votes. The leaders and party workers put in sincere efforts to support INDIA bloc nominees. — Sushil Gupta, AAP

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election results 2024 : People of India do not want PM Modi, Amit Shah to run country, says Rahul Gandhi

2
India

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

3
India

PM Modi, his ministers lead, Smriti Irani only exception

4
Himachal

Assembly bypolls: Congress wins 4 of 6 seats in Himachal Pradesh, MLA strength reaches 38

5
India

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

6
Punjab INDIA DECIDES 2024

Punjab hands 7 to Congress, 2 to radicals

7
India

Lok Sabha election results 2024: People have placed faith in NDA for 3rd consecutive time, a historic feat, says PM Modi

8
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: With BJP falling short of majority, JD-U’s Nitish Kumar and TDP’s Naidu to play kingmakers

9
Punjab

Lok Sabha election results: ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 1.97 lakh votes

10
Business

Rs 26 lakh crore investor wealth erased after Sensex tanks 3,690 points

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

INDIA blooms, lotus wilts

What US said about reports of external influence in Indian elections by western powers

What US said about reports of external influence over Indian elections by western powers

Expects close partnership between US and India to continue

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Two kingmakers: Naidu pledges support to NDA, Nitish keeps cards close to chest

Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha electoral victory, says 'we will continue...'

Giorgia Meloni congratulates PM Modi on Lok Sabha electoral victory, says 'we will continue...'

Italian Prime Minister says both leaders would work together...

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

Gulmarg's iconic Shiv temple featured in Bollywood movie’s hit song 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar' gutted in fire

The blaze erupted in the Shiv Temple, which is also known as...


Cities

View All

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Election results keep residents, political enthusiasts on toes in Amritsar

Urban, rural vote divide evident in BJP’s performance in Lok Sabha polls

Hat-trick for Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, celebrates victory with family

Hat-trick for Gurjeet Singh Aujla as yet another high-profile BJP nominee rejected

Anti-farmer wave, no tie-up with SAD led to BJP's debacle in 4 rural segments

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari pulls off victory in close contest

Will take Sanjay Tandon along to make city more beautiful: Manish Tewari

Tewari wins his maiden election in Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon thanks Chandigarh electorate

Supporters celebrate at Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

BJP routs INDIA bloc in Capital

Naidu, Nitish to make right decision at right time: AAP

2 women to represent Delhi in 18th LS

Sweet revenge for BJP’s Praveen Khandelwal in Chandni Chowk

Lack of bonhomie between AAP, Congress workers behind rout

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Jalandhar gears up for the big day

Congress, AAP, BJP locked in close contest, SAD faces uphill task

3-tier security at Kapurthala counting centres: DC

Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Amid Opposition’s apprehensions, all set for counting of votes today

Party leaders, supporters gear up for celebrations

On pretext of drinking water, snatcher targets elderly woman

Residents of four villages to step up agitation against biogas plants

Man looted by six miscreants, one caught by people

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

Dr Balbir Singh gives last-minute scare to Dharamvira Gandhi in contest

People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Railway Safety officer visits accident site