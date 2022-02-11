Bhupinder Hooda calls Bill on conversion 'jumla'

Chandigarh, February 10
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today described the Haryana Government’s Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion Bill as a political ‘jumla’.
‘Convict has right of furlough’
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on the release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on furlough, said, “He is a convict. He has a right of furlough.”
He said there was no case in the state that necessitated bringing the Bill.
The Bill will be introduced in the upcoming Budget session, starting from March 2.
“The Congress will expose the BJP-JJP government in the coming Assembly session as party MLAs will highlight the problems of the people in the state,” said Hooda.
He said the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) had discussed issues such as unemployment, crop damage compensation, water logging, pension deduction of the elderly, increasing crime, illegal mining, scams, inflation, education and health.
He said the BJP-JJP government had buried the state under a debt of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. “The government treasury is getting emptied. The scams related to mining, liquor, registry, paddy and electricity meters have put the government revenue into the pockets of scamsters,” he said.
The Leader of Opposition claimed the government was cutting the pension of the elderly. “They promised a monthly pension of Rs 5,100, but the ruling coalition is deducting the pension of the elderly on the basis of the family identity card,” he said.
On unemployment, Hooda said the government was trying to hide its failures by harping on the 75 per cent reservation law. “The provision of reservation for state’s youth was added under the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation’s plot allotments during the Congress government in 2011 itself.
