Hooda calls CLP meet on June 10 to discuss Assembly dissolution

Chandigarh, June 6

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has called the CLP meeting on June 10 to discuss the dissolution of the state Assembly.

He has called for the resignation of the Saini government, citing a loss of public trust. Hooda said the BJP government was already in a minority in the Haryana Assembly and urged the Governor to dissolve the Assembly and initiate new elections.

He also addressed a press conference at his residence today in Delhi where he was joined by state Congress president Udai Bhan and four newly elected MPs — Deepender Hooda, Jai Prakash, Varun Chaudhry and Satpal Brahmachari.

Hooda expressed gratitude towards Haryana’s voters, noting a significant increase in the Congress’ vote share from approximately 28 per cent in the 2019 elections to almost 48 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He said while the Congress did not secure any Lok Sabha seats in 2019, it has now won five out of 10, leading in 46 Assembly constituencies. He asserted that these results indicate a strong public mandate for the Congress to form the next government in Haryana.

“The people of Haryana have voted not for caste or creed, but for progress and development,” Hooda said. He criticised the BJP for attempting to divide society along caste and religious lines, claiming that the electorate prioritised employment, development and education. The former CM emphasised that the Congress presented strong candidates who campaigned vigorously, resulting in the highest vote percentage for the party in Haryana compared to the INDIA bloc across the country.

Slams BJP for failing to deliver

He also criticised the BJP for failing to deliver on its promise to double farmers' income by 2022, stating that input costs have instead doubled

