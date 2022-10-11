Hooda demands HSGMC elections

Karnal, October 10
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda today demanded the government to conduct election to the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC).
He made the demand during a visit to Gurdwara Singh Sabha Baba Deep Singh in the city today. He was here to participate in a programme organsised to mark ‘Sacrifice Day’ of Baba Deep Singh.
Hooda, while interacting with mediapersons, said the Congress would field a strong candidate in a day or two for the Adampur byelection, which would be held on November 3. He said there was no factionalism in Congress.
On the death of former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, he said he was a good friend and human being. His death had created a vacuum, he added.
He was accompanied by former Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Sharma, former minister Ashok Arora, former chairman of the Haryana Minority Commission Trilochan Singh, and other Congress leaders.
“The Congress will field a strong candidate and will win the seat,” he claimed.
