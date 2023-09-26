Hooda: Farmers forced to sell paddy, bajra below MSP

Rohtak, September 25
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said farmers were forced to sell paddy and bajra below the minimum support price (MSP) due to the delay in purchase of their produce by the government agencies.
“Nearly 80 per cent farmers had to sell their produce in distress as the government failed to purchase it in time,” Hooda said in a media interaction at Rohtak on Monday.
The Leader of Opposition remarked that the BJP-JJP government was steeped in corruption from head to toe and has pushed Haryana into the quagmire of unemployment, crime, drugs and inflation.
Citing a recent report released by the RBI and NSO, Hooda lamented that Haryana was passing through an economic crisis as investment and employment in the state had reached the lowest level. “The debt on the state has reached Rs 4.5 lakh crore, yet development is completely at a standstill,” he said.
Hooda maintained that countless scams involving thousands of crores of rupees, including liquor, paddy purchase, registries, medical goods purchase, Amrit Yojana, recruitment, paper leak and mining have taken place during the tenure of the present government.
#Agriculture #Bhupinder Hooda #Minimum Support Price MSP #Rohtak
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft
56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...
Experts review joint war doctrine
Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations
Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada
Voices concern over visa suspension