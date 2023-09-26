Hooda: Farmers forced to sell paddy, bajra below MSP

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 25

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said farmers were forced to sell paddy and bajra below the minimum support price (MSP) due to the delay in purchase of their produce by the government agencies.

“Nearly 80 per cent farmers had to sell their produce in distress as the government failed to purchase it in time,” Hooda said in a media interaction at Rohtak on Monday.

The Leader of Opposition remarked that the BJP-JJP government was steeped in corruption from head to toe and has pushed Haryana into the quagmire of unemployment, crime, drugs and inflation.

Citing a recent report released by the RBI and NSO, Hooda lamented that Haryana was passing through an economic crisis as investment and employment in the state had reached the lowest level. “The debt on the state has reached Rs 4.5 lakh crore, yet development is completely at a standstill,” he said.

Hooda maintained that countless scams involving thousands of crores of rupees, including liquor, paddy purchase, registries, medical goods purchase, Amrit Yojana, recruitment, paper leak and mining have taken place during the tenure of the present government.

#Agriculture #Bhupinder Hooda #Minimum Support Price MSP #Rohtak