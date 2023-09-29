Hooda: Farmers selling paddy, millet below MSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda today alleged that the BJP-JJP government was harassing farmers. The government imposed several conditions and, as usual, the portal stopped working, he claimed, adding that paddy and millet were not being procured in mandis. As soon as the procurement began, the portal stopped working due to which J-Forms and E-Forms could not be generated.

“All mandis and roads leading to the mandis are jammed. The government has imposed a new condition for lifting the crop, due to which tender takers have got an excuse to delay it,” he said.

“About 20 lakh quintals of paddy have arrived, but hardly 5 lakh quintals have been purchased. Similarly, 3.5 lakh quintals of millet have arrived in markets, but only about 40,000 quintals have been purchased,” he claimed.

