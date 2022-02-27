Hooda flays govt over BBMB issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today flayed the abolition of the permanent membership of Punjab and Haryana in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Surjewala: State's rights crushed Flaying the Modi government, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, said, “It has once again crushed the rights of Haryana and Punjab.”

The Bhakra and Beas irrigation scheme and power generation is a project of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, HP and Government of India, he said.

“The management of this scheme is our right, not the Modi government’s endowment,” he added. TNS

He termed it as an “attack” on the rights of Haryana. Hooda said according to the Bhakra Beas Management Board Rules, 1974, the member (power) in the BBMB was from Punjab and the member (irrigation) was from Haryana.

“However, in the amended rules of 2022, this requirement has been done away with. Under the amended rules, the criteria for the selection of members have also been defined in such a way that the electricity departments of Haryana and Punjab cannot meet the criteria,” he said.

The former CM said there has been a reduction in the posts available from Haryana quota in the BBMB in the past as well, due to the neglect of the state government.

“The Haryana Government did not say anything then, and they continue to be silent even after the new decision of the Union Government. This silence of the BJP-JJP government is anti-state,” he stated.

“All political parties of Punjab, including the Congress, are unanimous and raising their voice against this decision to protect the interest of the state. In such a situation, the Haryana Government, along with all parties, should oppose this decision and protect the rights of the state,” he added.

In a press statement issued today, he also drew the government’s attention to the damage suffered by crops due to intermittent rain and hailstorm in last two days.