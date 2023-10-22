Hooda for hike in reward for Asiad winners

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh, October 21

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today demanded an increase in the reward for Asian Games medal winners.

He claimed during the Congress tenure, the government had made a policy of ‘Padak Lao, Pad Pao’ and a cash reward of up to Rs 5 crore, but even after many years, the government did not increase the reward amount appropriately.

He demanded that the government should give at least Rs 5 crore to those who won gold medals, Rs 3 crore to silver medal winners and Rs 2 crore to those who won bronze medals for the country. He said the players should get appointments to higher posts like DSP.

Hooda said about 750 players were appointed to higher posts under the sports policy during the Congress government, but as soon as BJP came to power, it took away the right of appointment from players to the posts of DSP and other top positions.

#Asian Games #Bhupinder Hooda #Congress