Haryana LoP Bhupinder Hooda gets feedback from MLAs

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 26

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda got feedback on voting in the Lok Sabha polls from the party MLAs of different areas today. He also appreciated the hard work put in by the workers during the Lok Sabha elections He also asked them to start preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections.

“The Congress’s mission is not yet complete. We must wipe out the BJP from state and form a Congress government,” Hooda added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Lok Sabha #Rohtak