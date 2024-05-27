Haryana LoP Bhupinder Hooda gets feedback from MLAs

Rohtak, May 26
Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda got feedback on voting in the Lok Sabha polls from the party MLAs of different areas today. He also appreciated the hard work put in by the workers during the Lok Sabha elections He also asked them to start preparing for the upcoming Assembly elections.
“The Congress’s mission is not yet complete. We must wipe out the BJP from state and form a Congress government,” Hooda added.
