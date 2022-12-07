Hooda: Govt cheating unemployed youth

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the government was cheating the youth in the name of recruitment via Kaushal Rozgaar Nigam as it was accused of irregularities in recruitment.

Hooda said the government was promoting contract system through the nigam. “This scheme is designed to exploit educated youth on low wages. The Congress government started the abolition of the contract system, but instead of taking it forward, the BJP-JJP opened their own contract shop,” he said.

Hooda said there was no transparency in recruitment through the corporation. “Many questions are being raised over hasty recruitment of teachers (TGT and PGT), without following any procedure. By doing this, the government is also ending permanent jobs and reservation for Dalits and Backward Classes in service, because there is no provision of reservation in recruitments done through the nigam,” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said the government should end the contract system and make sure permanent jobs were given to the youth of the state. “At present, 1.82 lakh posts are vacant in various departments of Haryana. At 30.6 per cent, Haryana’s youth is facing the highest unemployment rate in the country,” he said.

“Due to the lax attitude of the government, the issue of police recruitments has been pending in the court for several months,” he said.