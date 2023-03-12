Hooda in poll mode, promises 300 units free electricity to all

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 11

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda seemed to be in a full-fledged poll mode today as he addressed a series of public meetings in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency as part of the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign of the Congress.

Hooda exhorted the voters of his Assembly segment to avenge the injuries inflicted by the BJP-JJP regime with the power of their votes.

The former Chief Minister mingled with people in six villages — Makdauli Khurd, Makdauli Kalan, Ladhot Bhaiyapur, Nasirpur, Chamaria and Sisrauli — on the second day of his whirlwind tour today.

“We will give free plots of 100 sq yards and two-room houses to poor families, cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500, old-age pension of 6,000 per month and 300 units of free electricity to every family,” announced Hooda.

Launching an all-out fight against the BJP-JJP government, the Leader of Opposition promised strengthening of the panchayats, adoption of the old pension scheme and the provision of MSP to the farmers after the formation of the Congress government in the state.

He lamented that the Haryana government was not giving MSP to the farmers who were forced to sell their produce in distress.

The Congress leader asserted that the government purchase of mustard should also started with immediate effect.

“The government is saying that instead of March 28, procurement will start from March 15. But why is the government waiting for March 15? The farmers have already suffered huge losses due to delay in procurement. The government should start procurement with immediate effect and compensate the farmers who have sold their produce at low rates under compulsion,” he demanded.