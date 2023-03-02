Hooda lashes out at govt for lathicharge on protesters

Tribune News Service

Jind, March 1

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has condemned the lathicharge on panchayat representatives in Panchkula today, while accusing the BJP-JJP government of ‘constantly trying to suppress democratic voices’.

Addressing a press conference in Jind today, Hooda said: “The government cannot run on the strength of batons and bullets in a democracy. In the coming elections, the public will take revenge for these atrocities by the power of their vote,” he said.

“Every month, there are reports of lathicharge on one section or the other. It is clear from this that the public has become disenchanted with this government and it has completely failed to solve their problems,” he added.

The Congress leader said governments had to fulfil promises made to the people to win the trust of the public. “The BJP-JJP did not fulfil any of the promises it made during the elections,” he said while reminding of their promises of an old-age pension of Rs 5,100, implementing OPS, enacting a law to guarantee MSP etc.

Hooda claimed that during his tenure, the Congress government had honoured all promises made in the party manifesto. “Our government gave 100 sq yard plots to the poor, waived off electricity bills worth Rs 1,600 crore”, he said.

Hooda said the Congress had also decided to provide Rs 6,000 pension to the elderly and 300 units of free electricity to the public after forming the government in Haryana.